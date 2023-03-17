topStoriesenglish2584607
NewsLifestylePeople
ZEE CINE AWARDS 2023

Pooja Hegde Sets Stage On Fire At Zee Cine Awards 2023

While all the Bollywood celebrities slayed their most dapper red carpet looks at the Zee Cine Awards Arena, it was their electrifying dance performances that won everyone's hearts at the awards ceremony.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pooja Hegde Sets Stage On Fire At Zee Cine Awards 2023

NEW DELHI: ZEE, India's leading television, media and entertainment conglomerate, is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as 'Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023' will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE5.

While all the Bollywood celebrities slayed their most dapper red carpet looks at the Zee Cine Awards Arena, it was their electrifying dance performances that won everyone's hearts at the awards ceremony. In fact, popular actress Pooja Hegde set the stage ablaze with her scintillating moves. Making a grand aerial entry, Pooja looked stunning in each of her vibrant, ethnic costumes. She performed so beautifully to popular tracks Ram Chahe Leela, Chikni Chameli, Fevicol Se and Munni Badnaam that the audience demanded an encore!  

While Pooja's performance will surely leave everyone speechless, wait till you witness all the other magnificent performances at 'Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023! Zee Cine Awards 2023 is being presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate, Amazon; and special partners - Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles, and Garnier Colour Naturals. 

To witness the scintillating performances of some of Bollywood's biggest superstars, tune in to 'Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023', on Saturday, 18th March at 7:30 pm on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE5.

Live Tv

Zee Cine Awards 2023Pooja HegdePooja Hegde newspooja hegde picsMaruti Suzuki ARENA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government