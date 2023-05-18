Pooja Hegde Shines Like A Diamond In Ruffle Saree With Backless Blouse, Fans Say 'Cheez Badi Hai Mast'

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde is one of the finest actresses in the industry today. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans. Recently, she dropped stunning clicks in a black ruffled saree and these have taken over the internet.

Black silhouettes are a stunning creation in themselves so when structured in a form of a saree, they can only look truly magical. Pooja Hegde's black saree is a timeless beauty and the actress' latest pictures are proof of this statement. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress opted for a custom-made black saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pooja wrote in the caption, "Back in black, From sketch to fruition"

The saree includes delicate black sequin work throughout, which gave this outfit the kind of edge that makes it the perfect pick for every occasion. The subtle ruffle detailing added a dramatic edge to the look. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One called her 'Hottie,' another one wrote, "Beautiful in black" One commented, "Tu cheez badi hai mast mast" and another wrote, "Absolutely Gorgeous"

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which also starred Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam among others. She now has a Telugu project 'SSMB28' in her pipeline.