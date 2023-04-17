Pooja Hegde Sizzles In Black Blingy Saree; Preity Zinta, Shehnaaz Gill Slay In Ethnic Outfits At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

Mumbai: The annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair. Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday and added glitz and glamour to the event. Everyone’s favourite ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan sported a black Pathani suit for the occasion and stole the show with his presence. Salman's father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

One of the highlights of the show was the stunning presence of the cast members of Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. All three actresses of the film Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari attended the party and looked glam in their outfits. While Pooja Hedge sparkled at the red carpet in her blingy black saree, Shehnaaz Gill stunned in red. Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous in a grey and silver lehenga. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will hit the theatres on April 21. Ahead of the release, the iftaar party seemed like a mini re-union of the cast.

Salman Khan in Black Pathani suit

Palak Tiwari in grey-silver lehenga

Pooja Hegde in black blingy saree

Shehnaaz Gill in red outfit

Actress Preity Zinta who is currently in India also shined in a bright yellow suit at the iftaar party. Suniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi also graced the occasion. The party was also attended by soon-to-be-parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. Gauahar was dressed in a parrot green salwar kameez for the occasion. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi also attended the party with Zaheer Iqbal. Huma chose a pastel-hued anarkali salwar suit. She completed the look with chandbalis.

Preity Zinta

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra

Emraan Hashmi

MC Stan

Apart from Salman-Salim, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma also came for the occasion. Arpita joined Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and Chunky Panday for the photo-op. On the other hand, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Shina NC posed together at the red carpet. `Rangeela`actor Urmila Matondkar turned up with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila wore a white coloured sharara suit. She sported a side pleated bun. Among the small-screen stars, Aamir Ali, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra Sana Khan and her husband attended the event.