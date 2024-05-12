Pooja Hegde To Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Share A Special Bond With Their Moms

New Delhi: Mother's Day is the time to celebrate and cherish the special bond between mothers and their children. Like every other walk of life, Bollywood is a place where mothers play a crucial role behind the success of many stars. They not only nourish and nurture them but are their backbone in every situation. Momager is the term that's been created to perfectly describe the role of mother in the lives of Bollywood stars. This Mother's Day, let's celebrate the special relationship between mothers and their children, and appreciate the love and support that mothers provide unconditionally. Here, we highlight five actors who have openly expressed their love and admiration for their mothers.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt is known for her versatile acting skills, but she is also known for her close bond with her mother, Soni Razdan. Alia has often spoken about how her mother has been her rock and her biggest supporter throughout her career.

Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde, known for her roles in Hindi and Telugu films, shares a strong bond with her mother, Latha Hegde. Pooja has credited her mother for instilling in her a strong work ethic and for always encouraging her to pursue her dreams.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, has always been vocal about her love for her mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka has often credited her mother for shaping her into the person she is today and for teaching her the value of hard work and perseverance.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, shares a close bond with her mother. Sara has often spoken about how her mother has been her role model and how she has always looked up to her for guidance and support.