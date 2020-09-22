हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey accuses husband Sam Bombay of molestation and assault, gets him arrested

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Panaji: Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said.

The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

 

