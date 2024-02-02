New Delhi: Poonam Pandey is one of the most controversial celebrities in India today. On February 2nd, the news surfaced of actress' sudden demise and took over the social media. Her manager confirmed that Poonam succumbed to Cervical Cancer at the age of 32 and netizens are in shock.

The news of the internet sensation came to light after an Instagram post on her account announced the news on Friday morning. Poonam lived a life full of controversies, glam and paparazzi. She was one of the favourites of the paps as she use to interact with them a lot. Her social media posts often took over the internet as her fans loved her bold pictures.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” her Instagram post of read. Initially, there were some apprehensions on the authenticity of the news. Many believed that Pandey’s account was hacked. However, her manager’s confirmation has put all speculations to rest.

Poonam was bold and fearless when it came to putting her thoughts out, back in 2011, she had made a controversial statement saying that she would strip in India won the world cup. She also made numerous appearances in Bollywood films and Hindi reality shows. She was seen in movies like 'Nasha' and 'Aa Gaya Hero.' The most recent TV indulgence of the actress was Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' where she shared the screen with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui and influencer Anjali Arora.

Well, many of us know that the actress was married to Sam Bombay who she later accused of alleged domestic violence. They got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai on September 10, 2020. and had also shared photos on social media.

Poonam Pandey's manager Parul Chawla said that Poonam was diagnosed with cervical cancer quite recently. However, doctors said that the cancer was already in ‘advanced stages.’ At the time of her death, Pandey was in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh and according to the recent updates, her last rites will also be held there only.