Poonam Pandey BRUTALLY trolled for saying 'don't have courage to go to Bigg Boss'!

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey was recently clicked in the city and when someone asked her if she would participate in the reality show Bigg Boss. Surprisingly, she replied saying 'I don't have the courage to get into Bigg Boss'.

She told Instant Bollywood, "I have been offered the show many times in the past not this season. But I don't have the courage to get into Bigg Boss, am a foodie, I have seen people they can't even eat sometimes and stuff like that. It's one of my favourite show, I watch it but I don't think I can deal with it ."

Soon after this video went viral, netizens trolled her for various things - from her statement saying 'I don't have the courage to go to Bigg Boss' to her cakey make-up. Take a look at a few comments:

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest to Poonam Pandey in the porn films racket case.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey against a Bombay High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail. Pandey has been arrayed as an accused in the FIR along with actor Sherlyn Chopra.

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in the 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if the Indian Team won the trophy.