Poonam Pandey BRUTALLY trolled for wearing backless top and pink pants, haters ask 'is it a rumaal?'

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. On Kangana's show Lock Upp, she once mentioned facing domestic violence, revealing that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey recently posed for shutterbugs in Mumbai wearing a backless white top and pastel pink trousers. But guess what? Soon after the photos were shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani on Instagram, trolls had a field day commenting on Poonam for her outfit. 

POONAM PANDEY MASSIVELY TROLLED

Poonam Pandey got massively trolled by haters for posing flaunting her svelte figure in a chic backless top and pink pants. Here's what the trolls wrote: 

She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp season 1. While on the show also, she once mentioned facing domestic violence. Poonam had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage.

POONAM PANDEY'S PERSONAL LIFE

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested. 

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer. 

 

