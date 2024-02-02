trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716864
Poonam Pandey Death: Actress Passes Away Due To Cervical Cancer At 32

"Poonam Pandey was in her hometown Kanpur when she breathed her last. Details about her funeral are awaited," her PR team said in a statement.

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Poonam Pandey Death: Actress Passes Away Due To Cervical Cancer At 32 Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer, her PR Team confirmed to Zee News. The actress was 32 year old. "Poonam Pandey was in her hometown Kanpur when she breathed her last. Details about her funeral are awaited," her PR team said in a statement.

"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," the team said further.

