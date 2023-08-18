trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650293
NewsLifestylePeople
POONAM PANDEY

Poonam Pandey Ditches Sexy Clothes, Looks Unrecognisable In Indian Attire At Airport - Watch

Poonam Pandey's New Shocking Avatar: The controversial celeb was seen at Mumbai airport recently and her appearance shocked netizens.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Poonam Pandey Ditches Sexy Clothes, Looks Unrecognisable In Indian Attire At Airport - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold image and brazen photoshoots, recently stunned one and sundry with her new avatar. The controversial celebrity was spotted at the airport by paps in an unrecognisable look, wearing a long kurta, tights with a dupatta and pretty make-up. 

As soon as the paps clicked her, Poonam Pandey posed for a bit and then rushed to get inside the airport entrance. Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp season 1. Check out her airport video which got netizens talking:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

While on the show also, she once mentioned facing domestic violence. Poonam had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage. She got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. 

Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested. 

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train