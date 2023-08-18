Poonam Pandey Ditches Sexy Clothes, Looks Unrecognisable In Indian Attire At Airport - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold image and brazen photoshoots, recently stunned one and sundry with her new avatar. The controversial celebrity was spotted at the airport by paps in an unrecognisable look, wearing a long kurta, tights with a dupatta and pretty make-up.

As soon as the paps clicked her, Poonam Pandey posed for a bit and then rushed to get inside the airport entrance. Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp season 1. Check out her airport video which got netizens talking:

While on the show also, she once mentioned facing domestic violence. Poonam had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage. She got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020.

Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested.

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer.