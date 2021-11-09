हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey 's husband Sam Bombay arrested for alleged physical assault, model admitted to hospital

Poonam Pandey registered an FIR against husband Sam Bombay for physical assault.

Poonam Pandey &#039;s husband Sam Bombay arrested for alleged physical assault, model admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Actress and Playboy model Poonam Pandey was allegedly brutally beaten up by her husband Sam Bombay on Monday (November 8). The actress is reportedly admitted in a Mumbai hospital whereas her husband is in jail on charges of physical violence.

News agency ANI reported, “Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police”.

This is not the first time Poonam has complained against physical violence from Sam Bombay. Days after the couple tied the knot in September last year, Poonam had filed a case of molestation, assault and threat to life at a police station in Goa. The two were honeymooning at the time.

The actress later forgave her husband and patched - up with him.

Poonam Pandey is famous for her controversial personal life. She first grabbed the limelight when in 2011 she promised to strip if India won the Cricket World Cup. Incidentally, India did win the World Cup but the BCCI did not allow Poonam to strip. The ‘Nasha’ actress had also previously sued Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The model claimed that Raj’s company was illegally using her content even after their contract expired.

