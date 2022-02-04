हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey steps out in a short dress for glam dinner outing, suffers oops moment! - SEE PICS

Embroiled in several controversies, recently Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Poonam Pandey in the porn films racket case. 

Poonam Pandey steps out in a short dress for glam dinner outing, suffers oops moment! - SEE PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Controversial model Poonam Pandey is a regular at grabbing headlines. She recently was spotted at a plush Mumbai restaurant turning heads in her short blue romper dress. She let her long mane open on one side and walked in high heels. 

Poonam Pandey, known for her bold image, pulled off her sexy look in uber-glam avatar but suffered an oops moment as her dress revealed a little too much from the side. Check the pictures where the model is seen posing for the shutterbugs: 

Embroiled in several controversies, recently Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Poonam Pandey in the porn films racket case. A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey against a Bombay High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail. 

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in the 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if the Indian Team won the trophy. 

 

Tags:
Poonam Pandeypoonam pandey trolledPoonam Pandey hot picsPoonam Pandey photosPoonam Pandey videospoonam pandey oops momentPoonam Pandey pics
