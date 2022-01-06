हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey's first HOT appearance of 2022 goes viral, trolls call her ' sasti porn star'!

A few days back, netizens trolled Poonam Pandey for a disastrous fashion choice and pointed out her faux pas resulting in an oops moment for cams. 

Poonam Pandey&#039;s first HOT appearance of 2022 goes viral, trolls call her &#039; sasti porn star&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey was recently spotted for the first time in 2022 in a hot avatar. She wore a white knotted crop top and shorts and gave smothering looks. However, the starlet got massively trolled online. 

Her pictures were posted on the Instagram handle of popular celeb Viral Bhayani. Take a look here: 

In turn, Poonam Pandey got brutally trolled and haters called her 'sasti porn star'. 

A few days back, netizens trolled her for a disastrous fashion choice and pointed out her faux pas resulting in an oops moment for cams. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport.

In November last year, model-actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on account of assault charges levelled by his wife. The starlet was rushed to the hospital reportedly.

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony last year. The couple took to social media and announced their marriage news with pictures in a bridal look. 

Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested. 

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in the 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if the Indian Team won the trophy. 

 

Tags:
Poonam Pandeypoonam pandey trolledPoonam Pandey hot picsPoonam Pandey photosPoonam Pandey videosPoonam Pandey husbandsam bombay
