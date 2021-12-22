Poonam Pandey's oops moment at airport grabs trolls attention, steps out in bold black bodysuit - See Pics

New Delhi: Controversial star Poonam Pandey was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport and that too wearing a bold black bodysuit. If it's Poonam, you gotta grab attention, right? So, likewise, she was clicked by the shutterbugs and what followed was massive trolling online.

A popular pap shared Poonam Pandey's pictures on his Instagram and netizens trolled her for a disastrous fashion choice and pointed out her faux pas resulting in an oops moment for cams. Take a look here:

In November this year, model-actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on account of assault charges levelled by his wife. The starlet was rushed to the hospital reportedly.

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony last year. The couple took to social media and announced their marriage news with pictures in a bridal look.

Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested.

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in the 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if the Indian Team won the trophy.