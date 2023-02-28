Popular Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil's MMS Leaked, Her Private Video Goes Viral Online

New Delhi: Popular Lavani dancer Gautami Patil is yet again in news and unfortunately not for good reasons. According to a report in the Times of India, a private video of the dancer has been leaked online and is being widely circulated. The MMS has gone viral on social media and was allegedly filmed by some unidentified person while she was changing clothes at a recent event.

However, a police complaint has been filed by one of her group members and an FIR has been registered against the unknown accused under section 354-C of the Indian penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar took to Twitter and stated that the commission has asked police to 'announce an action program to prevent cybercrimes against women'.

एकंदरीतच महिलांच्याप्रती सायबर गुन्ह्यांचे प्रमाण दिवसेंदिवस वाढत असल्याचे दिसून येते. हे प्रकार रोखण्याकरिता विशेष पथकाचे शीघ्र कृती दल स्थापन करून धडक कार्यवाही मोहीम राबविल्यास गुन्हेगारांना वचक बसून गैरप्रकार आटोक्यात येतील.

३/३ — Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) February 26, 2023

In January this year, Gautami Patil's video of beating a man went viral on social media. Allegedly, the man tried to molest her amid a massive crowd and she gave it back with a solid thrashing. The video was apparently 3 months old and it was taken at an event in Sangli’s Bedag village.

The 26-year-old Lavani dancer from Dhule has been in news in the past for her seductive performances. The Marathi dancer has many stellar performances to her credit.

In November 2022, one of her events hogged attention after an elderly person was found dead at the venue. Gautami later held a press conference regarding this unfortunate incident and said that this tragic incident happened after the closure of her dance act.