Popular Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil's MMS Leaked, Her Private Video Goes Viral Online

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil MMS Video Leaked: The dancer has often hogged attention for her seductive dance performances.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Popular Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil's MMS Leaked, Her Private Video Goes Viral Online

New Delhi: Popular Lavani dancer Gautami Patil is yet again in news and unfortunately not for good reasons. According to a report in the Times of India, a private video of the dancer has been leaked online and is being widely circulated. The MMS has gone viral on social media and was allegedly filmed by some unidentified person while she was changing clothes at a recent event. 

However, a police complaint has been filed by one of her group members and an FIR has been registered against the unknown accused under section 354-C of the Indian penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. 

Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar took to Twitter and stated that the commission has asked police to 'announce an action program to prevent cybercrimes against women'.

In January this year, Gautami Patil's video of beating a man went viral on social media. Allegedly, the man tried to molest her amid a massive crowd and she gave it back with a solid thrashing. The video was apparently 3 months old and it was taken at an event in Sangli’s Bedag village. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautami Patil (@official_gautami941__)

The 26-year-old Lavani dancer from Dhule has been in news in the past for her seductive performances. The Marathi dancer has many stellar performances to her credit. 

In November 2022, one of her events hogged attention after an elderly person was found dead at the venue. Gautami later held a press conference regarding this unfortunate incident and said that this tragic incident happened after the closure of her dance act. 

Gautami Patillavani dancer MMSGautami Patil MMS Videodance videosGautami Patil private videosGautami Patil news

