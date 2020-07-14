हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhvani Bhanushali

Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' crosses 7 million views on YouTube

Earlier, "Vaaste" was named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali&#039;s &#039;Vaaste&#039; crosses 7 million views on YouTube

Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is ecstatic. Her single "Vaaste" has crossed seven million views on YouTube. She says watching her dream fulfilled is a thrilling experience.

"I had always dreamt of becoming India's pop sensation, and watching my dream getting fulfilled is a thrilling experience. 'Vaaste' has received an overwhelming response from everyone, so much so that wherever I go my fans ask me to sing it for them and watching the adoration on their face fills my heart with joy," she said.

"'Vaaste' will always remain close to my heart. It was a collective effort of my team to give the audience something fresh and relatable. This success not only belongs to me but the entire team of 'Vaaste'. I would like to dedicate this success to Bhushan (Kumar) sir for giving me a chance to showcase my talent, Tanishk Bagchi for the beautiful composition, and Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for directing the music videos so beautifully," she added about the song where her voice is well complemented by the vocals of Nikhil D'Souza.

Earlier, "Vaaste" was named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

 

Tags:
Dhvani BhanushalivaasteDhvani Bhanushali songsYouTube
Next
Story

I choose films that have no reference points: Ayushmann Khurrana on what interests him
  • 8,78,254Confirmed
  • 23,174Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Special Report: Panic in Pakistan because of Rafale?