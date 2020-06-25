Popular TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide at 16, netizens shocked with yet another star death

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident reported, famous TikTok star, Siya Kakkar has died by suicide. She was 16. Initial reports suggest that the young and bright TikToker was found dead at her residence in Delhi.

She has a huge fan following on social media platforms and this raises questions over her extreme step. This comes days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Netizens are shocked at Siya Kakkar's sudden demise as the young star had a bright future ahead. Take a look at how Twitter exploded with condolence messages:

16 year old TikTok star #SiyaKakkar commits suicide. She had 1.1 million fans on TikTok & 91,200 followers on Instagram. What could go so terribly wrong in her promising young life that she ended it? Let’s work to make youngsters strong mentally & emotionally!#MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/JVj8W18KX7 — Rishabh Sharma (@Rishabsharmabjp) June 25, 2020

One more so called Tiktok star committed suicide at the age of 16. At the age of 16!!!!! With every such incident, our culture also commits suicide. Children don't require so much public attention at this age. RIP.#SiyaKakkar pic.twitter.com/R01zGkr4SW — Prapti Buch (@p4prapti) June 25, 2020

i just wanna say suicide is not a solution.....R.I.P angel #siyakakkar pic.twitter.com/lSbqLKjoEZ — Nikhil (@Nikhil34759768) June 25, 2020

She was just 16, IDK why our youth is going to this direction? Suicide is not a solution #siyakakkar May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eaYSgn1xC0 — Ashad_wakiii (@Ashad_wakiii) June 25, 2020

Reportedly, her manager Arjun Sarin told a leading daily that Siya was one of the talents his company Fame Experts managed. He maintained that they did talk a day before regarding some projects and she seemed all fine.

May her soul rest in peace!