Siya Kakkar

Popular TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide at 16, netizens shocked with yet another star death

Netizens are shocked at Siya Kakkar's sudden demise as the young star had a bright future ahead. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident reported, famous TikTok star, Siya Kakkar has died by suicide. She was 16. Initial reports suggest that the young and bright TikToker was found dead at her residence in Delhi.

She has a huge fan following on social media platforms and this raises questions over her extreme step. This comes days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Netizens are shocked at Siya Kakkar's sudden demise as the young star had a bright future ahead. Take a look at how Twitter exploded with condolence messages:

Reportedly, her manager Arjun Sarin told a leading daily that Siya was one of the talents his company Fame Experts managed. He maintained that they did talk a day before regarding some projects and she seemed all fine. 

May her soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Siya KakkarTikTok usertiktokSushant Singh RajputSuicideSiya Kakkar suicideTikToker
