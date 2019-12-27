Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi dies at 37

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has died at the young age of 37. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to express grief over his sudden demise.

Taking to Twitter, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable.

You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know.

I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast."

Karan also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi

I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.

The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know.

Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity.

I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani

You will always be remembered sad a guy who lived a full life."

The actor had shared a picture of his son on his Instagram 21 hours ago. The cause of his death is still not known.

Kushal shot to fame after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He has starred in popular TV shows like Jhalak Dikh Laja, Fear Factor, Kasam Se, Ishq Mein Marjaavan.

He has also featured in a couple of films such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Ssssh, Kaal, Salaam-e-ishq, Lakshay

Kushal is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and his three-year-old son.