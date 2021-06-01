हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YouTuber Jitendra

Popular YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested over alleged murder of wife

YouTube artiste Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal's death.

Popular YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested over alleged murder of wife
File photo

Mumbai: YouTube artiste Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal's death. The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death, but the victim's family subsequently filed the case against Jitendra.

The case has been filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrest happened following the case filed by Komal's family, according to Hindustan Times, which alleged Jeetu had killed his wife. Komal's mother and sister Priya stated that Jeetu would routinely assault his late wife over household chores, the report added.

The police is reportedly waiting for the autopsy report to find out if the victim committed suicide or the death was indeed an outcome of murder.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YouTuber JitendraYouTuber Jeetu Jaanmurder caseYouTubeKomal Agarwal
Next
Story

TV actor Karan Mehra claims his wife Nisha Rawal 'verbally abused' and 'spat on him' - Read deets

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Bollywood Breaking: Virat's big decision on daughter!