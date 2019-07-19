close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imtiaz Ali

Portugal honours Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film "Jab Harry Met Sejal" didn't impress the Indian audience much, but the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer, has now received a Medal of Merit from the Portuguese Government.

Portugal honours Imtiaz Ali&#039;s &#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039;

Mumbai: Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film "Jab Harry Met Sejal" didn't impress the Indian audience much, but the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer, has now received a Medal of Merit from the Portuguese Government.

Imtiaz was conferred with the Portuguese Touristic Medal of Merit earlier this month. The medal and diploma were awarded by the Minister of Economy, Pedro Siza Vieira, and the Secretary of State for Tourism, Ana Mendes Godinho. 

Incidentally, a portion of the film was shot in Portugal. 

Imtiaz shot in places such as Lisbon, Sintra and Cascais. He was awarded the medal for choosing Portugal to film his movies and promoting Portugal through his Bollywood lenses.

The Indian ambassador to Portugal, K. Nandini Singla, was also present, along with other members of the Indian community living in Portugal, at the award ceremony.

For Imtiaz, Portugal is a special place, full of beauty and character. "It's been a privilege visiting here (Portugal) and getting to shoot with these wonderful people. I feel immense gratitude for this medal, to the ministries of Economy and Tourism and Cinemate, for the warmth and the recognition. Can't wait to come back to work here," he added.

According to Godinho: "This is a public recognition from the Portuguese Government of Imtiaz Ali's role in connecting Portugal and India more and more and in promoting Portugal as a great destination for making movies and, particularly, Bollywood movies."

Tags:
Imtiaz AliJab Harry Met SejalJab We Met
Next
Story

Did 'The Lion King' for daughter: Shreyas Talpade

Must Watch

PT6M35S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day