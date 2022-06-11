NEW DELHI: Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been basking high after the success of her recent released film Janhit Mein Jaari has now spoken about the change that she has seen in her acting graph over the years.

The actress who has always entertained us with bold and quirky characters, has been garnering critical acclaim and positive responses from audiences.

Speaking about it, Nushrratt says, "At the time of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, my aunt would say, “Agli baar tu kuch aisi picture kyun nahi karti jahan par tu actually kuch kar rahi ho.” Then, when films like Chhalaang, Chhorii or a a web project like Ajeeb Daastaans happened, I started feeling satisfied as an actor. Personally, as an actor, I am extremely happy with the kind of space I have created for myself."

Adding onto how us celebrating the work that comes her way, she Nushrratt, "If you are considered for a movie, but things don’t work out, then it’s fine, but what hurts the most is when you are not even considered for a particular project. In that phase, your mind can either drown you or lead you. I chose the latter by focusing on my work and celebrating the work that came my way. Personally, I would like to balance out my choices. However, post Chhorii there has been an influx of female-oriented scripts coming my way. Filmmakers tell me that when I started out, they could not imagine me beyond my glam avatar, but that has changed now."

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in ‘Selfiee’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Ram Setu’ opposite Akshay Kumar and ‘Chhorii 2’. She will also be seen opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas, in an upcoming Pan India film next.