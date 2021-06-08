हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Post COVID, I focused on regaining strength: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi says after fully recovering from COVID-19 she felt motivated and fitter. She claims this is the fittest she has been in her life, adding that she has even gone ahead and shot for two projects post recovery.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi says after fully recovering from COVID-19 she felt motivated and fitter. She claims this is the fittest she has been in her life, adding that she has even gone ahead and shot for two projects post recovery.

"Post COVID, it's important not to go all-out aggressively on yourself in terms of working out. However, the right mindset needs to be there and it should be strong to stay motivated and to keep oneself fit," Shweta said.

She added: "Personally, I focused very much on regaining my strength and increasing my immunity first. As the infection takes a toll on your immunity, I decided to first build that back and then begin to slowly work out again, and this is something I'd highly recommend to everyone who's just recovered from COVID-19."

Shweta currently awaits the release of two projects – "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Escaype Live".

"Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin while "Escaype Live" features South star Siddharth.

