close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Postcards from Shah Rukh Khan's 'perfect holiday' in Maldives with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

"Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife," Shah Rukh Khan captioned the pictures.

Postcards from Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;perfect holiday&#039; in Maldives with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@iamsrk

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned from Maldives after a brief family vacation, treated his fans to some wonderful pictures from the island country. SRK has shared four stunning pictures from his holiday, featuring his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The first picture appears to be of Aryan doing the 'perfect handstand'; the second features SRK and little AbRam enjoying underwater diving; the third is a lovely photo of Suhana posing amidst a breathtaking background and the last is of SRK and Gauri. 

"Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you for a perfect holiday," read the 53-year-old actor's caption for the post.

Before sharing the aforementioned set of pictures, SRK had posted a video of himself, in which he wrote about leaving Maldives. 

Gauri, too, shared a wonderful post on their 'three little' - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. In the picture, the trio can be seen enjoying a yacht ride.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Three Little.....

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. Aryan, 21, is the couple's eldest child. He is studying films at the University of Southern California. The father-son duo recently teamed-up as for the Hindi version of Disney's 'The Lion King'. SRK voiced for Mufasa and Aryan for Simba. 

Meanwhile, Suhana, 19, recently graduated from Ardingly College in England and AbRam, 6, stays with his parents in Mumbai. 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanAryanSuhanaAbRam
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra to join Nick Jonas in Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour?

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Train 18 trail run from Delhi to Katra conducted successfully