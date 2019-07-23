Postcards from Shah Rukh Khan's 'perfect holiday' in Maldives with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned from Maldives after a brief family vacation, treated his fans to some wonderful pictures from the island country. SRK has shared four stunning pictures from his holiday, featuring his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The first picture appears to be of Aryan doing the 'perfect handstand'; the second features SRK and little AbRam enjoying underwater diving; the third is a lovely photo of Suhana posing amidst a breathtaking background and the last is of SRK and Gauri.

"Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you for a perfect holiday," read the 53-year-old actor's caption for the post.

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

Before sharing the aforementioned set of pictures, SRK had posted a video of himself, in which he wrote about leaving Maldives.

Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all. pic.twitter.com/sg7Bxmr2pV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

Gauri, too, shared a wonderful post on their 'three little' - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. In the picture, the trio can be seen enjoying a yacht ride.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. Aryan, 21, is the couple's eldest child. He is studying films at the University of Southern California. The father-son duo recently teamed-up as for the Hindi version of Disney's 'The Lion King'. SRK voiced for Mufasa and Aryan for Simba.

Meanwhile, Suhana, 19, recently graduated from Ardingly College in England and AbRam, 6, stays with his parents in Mumbai.