topStoriesenglish2610711
NewsLifestylePeople
BEYONCE

Power Couple Beyonce And Jay-Z Buy Most Expensive Home Ever In California Allegedly Worth $200 Million: Report

Beyonce-Jay Z New House: The house was owned and built by William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world. 

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:57 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Power Couple Beyonce And Jay-Z Buy Most Expensive Home Ever In California Allegedly Worth $200 Million: Report

Los Angeles: Power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce just bought one of the greatest architectural masterpieces in California - a 30,000-square-foot home. Real estate sources told tmz.com that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million.

It's also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country - the top being $238 million for an NYC apartment. The home was listed for a whopping $295 million. The house sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

It's also an architectural jewel, designed by Tadao Ando, a Japanese master architect, who is also designing the house rapper Kanye West bought in Malibu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The house was owned and built by William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world. It took Bell almost 15 years to build the all-concrete structure.

The home is the couple's second massive real estate purchase known in Los Angeles. Back in 2017, they purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million, and pumped millions more into the home to push it over the $100 million mark.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818