trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658299
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Power Couple Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot In Udaipur On THIS Date

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.

Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 05:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Power Couple Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot In Udaipur On THIS Date Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources.

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.


During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.  

If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.  

Also, there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train