NewsLifestylePeople
BLAKE LIVELY

Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively expecting another child? Here's what we know

On September 15, Blake debuted her baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women`s Summit, E! News reported.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:12 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who are doting parents to three daughters, are all set to embrace parenthood for the fourth time.
  • On September 15, Blake debuted her baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women`s Summit, E! News reported.

Trending Photos

Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively expecting another child? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who are doting parents to three daughters, are all set to embrace parenthood for the fourth time.

On September 15, Blake debuted her baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women`s Summit, E! News reported. "I just like to create. Whether that`s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," Blake quipped at the event.

The `Gossip Girl` actress arrived dressed in a golden sequin dress and proudly flaunted her baby bump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@seprendioelchisme)

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. keep their daughters out of the public eye, but that hasn`t stopped them from gushing over their family life together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gossip Girl Brasil | Fã-site (@gossipgirlcombr)

"Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," Blake told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident--not to say that there aren`t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Blake and Ryan`s eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez and Betty in 2019. 

Live Tv

Blake LivelyRyan ReynoldsRyan BlakeBlake Lively pregnantBlake Lively kidBlake Lively Gossip Girl

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?