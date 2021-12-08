हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prabhas

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's mushy love song 'Soch Liya' from Radhe Shyam - Watch

‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. 

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde&#039;s mushy love song &#039;Soch Liya&#039; from Radhe Shyam - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: After releasing the teaser of the most romantic song of 2021 Soch Liya, the makers of RadheShyam have finally released the full song. With some breathtaking picturesque visuals, the video of the song shows us the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja's on-screen chemistry. 

The music given by Mithoon with Arijit's voice is something that makes the song even more soulful and emotional. The lyrics of the song are written by ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir. 

Recently, the makers released the first song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ which went on to become the most viewed song on YouTube and was trending in India on Number One position.

‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. 

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PrabhasPooja Hegdelove songSoch LiyaRadhe Shyam
Next
Story

Jennifer Lawrence had 'a ton of sex' during acting hiatus

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Army Helicopter Crash: Indian Air Force Chief leaves for Coonoor