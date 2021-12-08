Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's mushy love song 'Soch Liya' from Radhe Shyam - Watch

New Delhi: After releasing the teaser of the most romantic song of 2021 Soch Liya, the makers of RadheShyam have finally released the full song. With some breathtaking picturesque visuals, the video of the song shows us the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja's on-screen chemistry.

The music given by Mithoon with Arijit's voice is something that makes the song even more soulful and emotional. The lyrics of the song are written by ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Recently, the makers released the first song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ which went on to become the most viewed song on YouTube and was trending in India on Number One position.

‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.