Prabhas Birthday Special: Surprising Facts About Baahubali Star We Bet You Didn't Know
Prabhas Birthday Special: Did you know he turned down every film offer for four years, focusing entirely on the monumental Baahubali series?
Trending Photos
The Pan-India superstar aka Baahubali of Indian cinema - Prabhas turns a year older today. The actor has been associated with several record-breaking outings and successful ventures. On his birthday, let's scroll down some rare facts about the south icon who is ruling the hearts of his fans worldwide.
1. Original Identity: Not many know that Prabhas's real name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju.
2. Volleyball Enthusiast: Prabhas has a deep love for volleyball and still enjoyed playing it in his spare time.
3. Baahubali Dedication: He turned down every film offer for four years, focusing entirely on the monumental Baahubali series.
4. Physical Metamorphosis: To embody the powerful Baahubali, Prabhas underwent intense training, gaining massive muscle for the role.
5. Bollywood Cameo: Prabhas actually made a brief cameo in the Hindi film Action Jackson.
6. Wax Statue Honor: In 2017, Prabhas became the first South Indian actor to have his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok.
7. Culinary Adventures: Prabhas is a true foodie, with a love for indulging in various cuisines from around the world, and loves Biryani.
8. An ardent cinema lover: Prabhas admires Rajkumar Hirani’s work very much. During an interview, Prabhas revealed that he has seen Hirani’s films; ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’ almost two dozen times.
9. Heart of Gold: Prabhas is known for his philanthropy, actively participating in charitable activities and supporting social causes.
10. Reserved Persona: Despite his stardom, Prabhas is known to be an introvert, keeping a low profile and valuing his privacy.
Happy Birthday Prabhas!
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv