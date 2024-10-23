The Pan-India superstar aka Baahubali of Indian cinema - Prabhas turns a year older today. The actor has been associated with several record-breaking outings and successful ventures. On his birthday, let's scroll down some rare facts about the south icon who is ruling the hearts of his fans worldwide.

1. Original Identity: Not many know that Prabhas's real name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju.

2. Volleyball Enthusiast: Prabhas has a deep love for volleyball and still enjoyed playing it in his spare time.

3. Baahubali Dedication: He turned down every film offer for four years, focusing entirely on the monumental Baahubali series.

4. Physical Metamorphosis: To embody the powerful Baahubali, Prabhas underwent intense training, gaining massive muscle for the role.

5. Bollywood Cameo: Prabhas actually made a brief cameo in the Hindi film Action Jackson.

6. Wax Statue Honor: In 2017, Prabhas became the first South Indian actor to have his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok.

7. Culinary Adventures: Prabhas is a true foodie, with a love for indulging in various cuisines from around the world, and loves Biryani.

8. An ardent cinema lover: Prabhas admires Rajkumar Hirani’s work very much. During an interview, Prabhas revealed that he has seen Hirani’s films; ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’ almost two dozen times.

9. Heart of Gold: Prabhas is known for his philanthropy, actively participating in charitable activities and supporting social causes.

10. Reserved Persona: Despite his stardom, Prabhas is known to be an introvert, keeping a low profile and valuing his privacy.

Happy Birthday Prabhas!