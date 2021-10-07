हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

Prabhas collaborates with 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for 'Spirit'

'Spirit' will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

Prabhas collaborates with &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for &#039;Spirit&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Prabhas is all set to turn 25 films old with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Spirit'.

The upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kuma's T-Series and Bhadrakali pictures.

Sharing the news, Prabhas said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."

Sandeep also expressed his happiness. "Announcing 25th film with India's biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I'm sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I'm very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series and my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time," he said.

'Spirit' will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

