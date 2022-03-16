Prabhas' fan dies by suicide after 'Radhe Shyam' gets negative reviews: Report

NEW DELHI: Pan-India star Prabhas is a renowned star all over the world. He is loved all over and enjoys a global fandom. The actor has been making headlines as his period love saga 'Radhe Shyam' arrived in theatres lately. 'Radhe Shyam', which is currently running in theatres, has received mixed reviews from both critics and audience.

In a shocking incident, an ardent fan of Prabhas has committed suicide as he was upset after the superstar's film 'Radhe Shyam' received negative reviews. As reported by TOI, the young man, identified as Ravi Teja, committed suicide at his home in Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

He was a die-hard fan of Prabhas and was upset over 'Radhe Shyam' generating mixed reviews. Ravi reportedly told his mother about the film's reviews before he hung himself at his residence. The police rushed to the spot and an investigation followed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has not yet reacted to the shocking incident.

Despite mixed reviews, 'Radhe Shyam' is performing extremely well at Box Office. A majority of the audience is loving the quirky characters in the film, whereas some others are disappointed. The sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has managed to create wonders. The background score and music of the film are also some of the high points of 'Radhe Shyam'.

'Radhe Shyam' is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles.

