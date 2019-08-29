close

Prabhas

Prabhas fan loses life while fixing 'Saaho' banner at a cinema hall

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the mega release of Prabhas's 'Saaho', an unfortunate incident has been reported in Telangana. According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, a young boy from Mahbubnagar lost his life while fixing the movie banner.

The entertainment portal has attributed the report to local media. The identity of the boy is not known as yet. He was reportedly trying to fix the movie banner when he got electrocuted after coming in contact with a cable wire. He was standing on the top of a cinema hall when the unfortunate incident took place.

The moment he came in contact with the wire, he fell off the building. The police is investigating the matter.

The report further states that the lead actor Prabhas is yet to be told about the incident.

'Saaho' is up for release on August 30, 2019. The 'Baahubali' actor has ane ocean of fan following and is adored by his followers across the globe.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Prabhas in the movie.

 

 

