New Delhi: Last week was full of fireworks, from Prabhas' first look poster to Ed Sheeran's wild concert ft Diljit Dosanjh, check out the top key moments from this week that grabbed all the attention.

Prabhas' Look as Bhairava from Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' first look as Bhairava from the highly anticipated futuristic thriller Kalki 2898 AD took the internet by storm. The actor's striking appearance in the poster, sporting futuristic attire and a fierce demeanor, left fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik Dancing to "Butta Bomma": A video of international music sensation Ed Sheeran shaking a leg to the popular Telugu song "Butta Bomma" with Indian singer Armaan Malik went viral. The unexpected and delightful moment showcased Sheeran's love for Indian music and left fans thrilled.

Ed Sheeran Posing with SRK: Another highlight of the week was when Ed Sheeran posed for a picture with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The photo, shared by Khan on social media, garnered immense attention and excitement from fans of both artists.

Priyanka Chopra Poses with Maltie at the Airport: Actress Priyanka Chopra's candid airport moment with her adorable pet dog Maltie captured hearts. The picture, shared by Chopra on her social media handles, showcased her love for animals and garnered admiration from fans worldwide.