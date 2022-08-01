NewsLifestylePeople
PRABHAS

Prabhas flies abroad for 2nd surgery, fans are worried!

The 'Baahubali' actor had to undergo leg surgery in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year and had been advised to rest by the doctors. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: South superstar Prabhas' upcoming film 'Salaar' has some high-octane stunt and action sequences and the actor has injured himself while performing a stunt on the sets of the movie. 

The 'Baahubali' actor had to undergo leg surgery in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year and had been advised to rest by the doctors. However, it looks like his pain has not yet subsided. According to Ashwini Dutt, producer of 'Project K,' he is currently in the process of a second surgery abroad.

The pre-release event of 'Sita Ramam', directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Ashwini Dutt, was held recently and Prabhas was the chief guest at the event but he couldn't attend it. It was then that Ashwini, in his address to the public, explained that Prabhas was abroad for a second surgery.

According to Dutt, the 'Saaho' actor will again be on a long resting spree post his surgery. However, since film shootings in Tollywood are indefinitely stalled at present, he may be getting ample time to recover after his surgery.

On the work front, Prabhas has Ashwini Dutt's 'Project K', 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut, 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy and a yet untitled project with Maruthi Dasari in his pipeline.

