Prabhas shares thankful note congratulating the champions of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games!

Taking to his social media, Prabhas shared a beautiful picture showing the medals India has won in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a thankful note to the champions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The kind and benevolent Pan India superstar Prabhas never leaves a chance to lend his voice and support to the people who brings glory to our nation.
  • While India is constantly winning medals at the Commonwealth Games which are held in Birmingham, England, Prabhas was seen acknowledging the champions while congratulating them.

New Delhi: The kind and benevolent Pan India superstar Prabhas never leaves a chance to lend his voice and support to the people who brings glory to our nation. While India is constantly winning medals at the Commonwealth Games which are held in Birmingham, England, Prabhas was seen acknowledging the champions while congratulating them.

Taking to his social media, Prabhas shared a beautiful picture showing the medals India has won in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a thankful note to the champions writing - 

"Congratulations to all the champions for making us so proud and for bringing glory to our nation! Thank you all for your dedication and determination"

Recently, Prabhas was spotted in the song 'Har Ghar Tiranga' along with the great personalities from the film and sports world. 

On the work front, the Pan Indian superstar Prabhas has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Hassan, 'Adipurush' opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'.

