Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho sets Box Office on fire- Check collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and southern superstar Prabhas's film Saaho is on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office. Despite scathing reviews, the film is already on its way to join the Rs 100 crore club in just three days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "Saaho sets the BO on ... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version."

Taran also shared that Saaho is on the brink of breaking the record of Prabhas starrer Baahubali and Baahubali. He wrote, "#Prabhas versus #Prabhas [opening weekend biz]...

2015: #Baahubali ₹ 22.35 cr

2017: #Baahubali2 ₹ 128 cr

2019: #Saaho ₹ 79.08 cr

Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version."

Saaho starring Shraddha and Prabhas in the lead role has been written and directed by Sujeeth and released in four languages on August 30.

It has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.