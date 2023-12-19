New Delhi: Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga form an extraordinary partnership, transcending conventional collaborations. Their successful alliance, evident in films like 'Kabir Singh' and 'Animal,' reflects a deep trust and commitment to creative freedom. According to Vanga, working with Bhushan Kumar is not just a professional collaboration but a bond that goes beyond typical partnerships, describing Kumar as both a producer and a steadfast support.

Vanga emphasizes the smooth process of creating 'Animal,' attributing it to Bhushan Kumar's unwavering support. The freedom given to explore creativity, including the liberty to choose any song, fosters an environment where Vanga can focus solely on his craft. In Vanga's words, "The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

While the convergence of creativity and commercial viability is often deemed challenging, this duo effortlessly navigates the distinction, recognizing the complementary nature of both aspects. Vanga and Kumar prioritize the pursuit of creativity, sometimes surpassing budgetary constraints. Vanga reflects on their collaboration, stating, "I realized after the movie was made that we never discussed the budgets."

Acknowledging the timeless nature of certain stories, Vanga credits Bhushan Kumar for standing by him and showing complete faith in the creative vision. This trust and comfort pave the way for future collaborations, including projects like 'Spirit' with Prabhas, 'Animal Park,' and a film featuring Allu Arjun.

Bhushan Kumar values and trusts Sandeep Reddy Vanga's creative vision, and their bond has grown stronger, making Vanga and Pranay Reddy Vanga feel like family. Bhushan Kumar is committed to producing high-quality films for the Indian audience, with a focus on bringing joy to the masses in the future. The collaboration on 'Animal,' with its meaningful father-son theme, was a pivotal moment that Kumar enthusiastically embraced. He is pleased to have found a like-minded co-producer in Pranay Reddy Vanga, and together they aim to create enjoyable cinematic experiences for audiences in the years to come.