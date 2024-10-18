Prabhas Starrer Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire Sets Record With 30 Million Viewers On Hindi TV Premiere

New Delhi: After doing over 700 Cr. in business and being one of the most-watched films on OTT, trending on the top on OTT for over 200 days, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also dominates its satellite release!

Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was undeniably one of the biggest releases, not only impressing the audience with its grandeur but also dominating the box office with its massive collection. The film didn't stop there; it also set a record with its television premiere on Star Gold, attracting a whopping 30 million viewers and emerging as one of the top three television premieres of 2024.

#Salaar (Hindi) is among the Top Three Television Premiers of 2024. Interestingly, the film also completes 200 Days of its Top 10 Trending. The sequel is gonna be massive! _ pic.twitter.com/XuOZ4aFc8W — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 16, 2024

The Pan India Superstar Prabhas' starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire doesn't stop breaking records wherever it goes. While the film set records with its theatrical release, it certainly did the same with its television premiere. It stands as the highest-rated dubbed movie to premiere on TV since 2023, showcasing its immense appeal to the Hindi-speaking audience. With over 30 million viewers, the TV premiere is a testament to the film's captivating story and stellar performances. Remarkably, Salaar now ranks among the top three television premieres of 2024. The film also made waves upon its OTT release and was trending for 200 days on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film continued the spree of Hombale Films, delivering yet another Pan India blockbuster film after KGF Chapters 1 & 2 and Kantara. The film took over the entire box office with its massive collection of around 700 Cr. The film went on to become the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences, who are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.