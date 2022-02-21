Prabhas wins over Amitabh Bachchan with his ‘generosity, home-cooked food’

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting with Bahubali star Prabhas for his upcoming project which is tentatively titled Project K. Big B, who is known for expressing his feelings every now and then has now thanked Prabhas for getting him home-cooked food.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in lead role.

T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army ..

the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious ..

And your compliments beyond digestible — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2022

On the other hand, south superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot with the megastar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss and also expressed his love for him.

For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Deepika in Hyderabad.

Well, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan-India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.