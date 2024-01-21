New Delhi: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to tidy up temples nationwide before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Kangana Ranaut, the actress, swept the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya in advance to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' scheduled for Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day."

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Actress Kangana Ranaut says "Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and Yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in… pic.twitter.com/3CgfCw3owJ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Numerous pictures and videos circulated on social media showing the actress using a broom to clean the temple floor. Kangana, dressed in a red saree with her hair in a bun, participated in the cleanliness effort. She complemented her attire with substantial gold jewelry and black sunglasses. Additionally, the actor prayed at the temple.

The BJP initiated a countrywide cleanliness campaign at temples earlier this month, which is set to persist until Monday, coinciding with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Actor Jackie Shroff recently joined the cleanliness campaign. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Swachchata Abhiyan by cleaning the grounds of the Kalaram Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Images displayed Prime Minister Modi using a mop and bucket to clean the temple floor. The initiative gained traction following Modi's call for citizens to clean temples in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event.

Various Union ministers and BJP leaders in different states have continued the campaign. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to conduct the rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, overseen by a chosen group of seers, on Monday.