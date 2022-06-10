हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash, Nitin Raju welcome first child, actress shares PIC

Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash today shared a couple of photos from the hospital ward where she is seen holding her newlyborn daughter and pened a note as she sharted this new journey.  

Pranitha Subhash, Nitin Raju welcome first child, actress shares PIC
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have become parents to their first child, a baby girl. The 29-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Raju in May last year, shared the news of baby's arrival on Friday on her Instagram account.

"The last few days have been surreal... Ever since our baby girl was born," Subhash wrote. "I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth," she added.

The actor, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature film 'Hungama 2', also thanked her anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was 'as less painful as possible'.

Subhash predominantly features in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular movies are 'Porki', 'Baava', and 'Bheema Theeradalli'.

