Prashant Narayanan

Prashant Narayanan to play antagonist in PM Narendra Modi's biopic

Check out the pics

Prashant Narayanan to play antagonist in PM Narendra Modi&#039;s biopic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan has been roped in to play an antagonist in PM Narendra Modi's biopic by the same name. Vivek Oberoi will essay the role of Prime Minister Modi in the biopic.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, "Actor Prashant Narayanan to play the antagonist in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look."

A few days ago, Manoj Joshi's first pictures as BJP National President Amit Shah was unveiled and he has aced his look.

The biopic has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar playing pivotal parts.

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. It will trace the journey of Prime Minister Modi from his humble start to serving the nation as the Chief Minister onto his historic rise after the 2014 elections and finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Omung Kumar is directing the film. 

Prashant Narayananpm modi biopicOmung Kumar
