Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya Sagar's vacay pics are full of mush and love—Pics

She studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication and also holds a diploma in filmmaking from the prestigious London Film Academy, reportedly.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actor Prateik Babbar and wifey Sanya Sagar are chilling and enjoying their romantic vacation together in Los Angles, California. The duo's adorable pictures on social media are breaking the internet.

Prateik and Sanya got married on January 24, 2019, in a traditional Maharashtrian style. It wedding festivities took place in Lucknow for two days. Theirs is the first B-Town wedding of this year. Sanya is a writer-director cum editor.

Prateik was seen in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Mulk' last year. He will next be seen in 'Chhichhore', a film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Recently, the actor was directed by wife for a music video for Shah Rule's 'Move back'. The track is a collaboration between Canadian hip-hop artiste Mili Soch with Mumbai-based English-Hindi rapper Shah Rule, who recently featured in 'Gully Boy'.

 

Prateik BabbarSanya SagarPrateik Babbar picsBollywood
