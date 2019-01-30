Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar spotted on a lunch date - See Pics

New Delhi: The newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar were recently spotted at BKC, Bandra. While Sanya looked super comfy and stylish in her short denim skirt and grey t-shirt, hubby Prateik wore a dark grey sweatshirt and black pants. The couple, it seems were enjoying a yummy lunch at BKC, Mumbai.

Prateik and Sanya got married on January 24, 2019, in a traditional Maharashtrian style. It wedding festivities took place in Lucknow for two days. Theirs is the first B-Town wedding of this year. Sanya is a writer-director cum editor. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

She studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication and also holds a diploma in filmmaking from the prestigious London Film Academy, reportedly.

Prateik was seen in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Mulk' last year. He will next be seen in 'Chhichhore', a film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.