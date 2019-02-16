Prateik Babbar trolled for sharing a topless picture with wife on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar in a private ceremony in Lucknow, had shared a topless picture with wife on Valentine's Day. However, that didn't go down well with his followers and he was massively trolled for it.

Although Prateik and his wife Sanya shared steamy chemistry in the picture, the netizens did not approve of it. This forced the actor to delete the post.

Their wedding was a two-day affair and was followed by a grand reception for friends and relatives in Mumbai as well. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's wedding, it's Prateik and Sanya walked the aisle.

Theirs was the first B-Town wedding of this year.

Sanya is a writer-director cum editor. She studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication. Sanya also holds a diploma in filmmaking from the prestigious London Film Academy, reportedly.

Prateik was seen in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Mulk' last year. He will next be seen in 'Chhichhore', a film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.