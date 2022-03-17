Prateik Babbar was approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Saawariya, but he ‘was in rehab’

New Delhi: Actor Prateik Babbar who is son of actor turned politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, could have made his acting debut at the age of eighteen, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’. Prateik recalled it and termed it a “funny story” as he didn’t even know that one of the most sought after directors in Bollywood inquired about him as he was in rehab at that time.

“Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn’t have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later,” the actor told Mashable.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali eventually launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in 2007 with ‘Saawariya’. Prateik made his acting debut the next year with ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ in a supporting role. The film that featured Genelia D’Souza and Imran Khan in lead roles had Prateik playing the brother of Genalia’s character.

Prateik also shared that he initially wanted to be a cricketer but destiny had its own plans. “I never wanted to be an actor. I just stumbled into it and it became my calling. Since both my folks were actors – and good actors. I wanted to be a rockstar at that time, far away from the world of acting. I wanted to grow my hair, wear eye make-up, face make-up and scream on stage. Before that, I wanted to be a cricketer,” he shared.

Pratiek Babbar has featured in various films like Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Ekk Deewana Tha and various others. He will next be seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Four More Shots Please’.