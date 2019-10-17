Prateik remembers 'gorgeous lady' Smita Patil on her 64th birth anniversary

Mumbai: On his late mother and veteran actress Smita Patil's 64th birth anniversary, her actor-son Prateik Babbar shared two photographs of his "gorgeous lady".

In one black and white photograph, Smita can be seen posing in a white furry dress.

Prateik captioned the image: "Happy birthday to my gorgeous lady."

The "Ekk Deewana Tha" actor shared a still of Smita from the song "Tohfa Kabool" from the 1983 movie "Ghungroo".

"'Do not breathe.. what people will think' -- Smita Patil (1955-1986) rest in power," he wrote alongside the image.

Smita appeared in over 80 Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam films in a career that spanned just over a decade. During her acting journey, she received two National Film Awards. She was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1985.

The actress was married to actor Raj Babbar. She died on 13 December 1986 at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications. Over 10 of her films were released after her death.