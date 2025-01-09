Mumbai: The tragic death of television actress Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for her portrayal of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, continues to stir controversy nearly nine years after her passing. Pratyusha’s former boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, recently spoke out in an explosive interview on The Sunny G Show podcast, countering allegations made against him by actress Kamya Punjabi and others.

Kamya Punjabi’s Allegations Against Rahul

Following Pratyusha’s alleged suicide on April 1, 2016, Kamya Punjabi, who was close to the late actress, accused Rahul of abetment to murder, stating that Pratyusha could not have taken her own life. Kamya, along with others like Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant, publicly questioned the circumstances of Pratyusha’s death, fueling widespread speculation and media scrutiny around Rahul’s role in the tragedy.

Rahul’s Defense and Claims

In the interview, Rahul denied Kamya’s claims and alleged that her statements in the media worsened his legal troubles. According to Rahul, Kamya, Vikas Gupta, and other industry peers constructed a narrative against him, portraying him as the primary reason for Pratyusha’s untimely demise.

Rahul further revealed that Pratyusha was under immense financial strain despite earning Rs. 30 lakhs in 2015-2016, primarily due to her family’s financial problems. He also accused Kamya of borrowing Rs. 2.5 lakhs from Pratyusha, which was never repaid.

“I didn’t know Kamya well. Pratyusha introduced me to her once at a party, where Kamya was heavily intoxicated. Pratyusha lent her around Rs. 2–2.5 lakhs, which Kamya promised to return but never did,” Rahul said.

Kamya’s Alleged Negative Influence

Rahul also spoke about Kamya’s lifestyle, accusing her of being a bad influence on Pratyusha. He claimed that Kamya and other friends often partied excessively, which caused friction in Pratyusha’s life.

“They used to drink a lot. I always wanted Pratyusha to stop drinking and focus on her well-being. I wasn’t against her meeting her friends, but I wanted her to avoid that lifestyle. Because of this, I became a villain in their eyes. They felt I was taking Pratyusha away from them,” Rahul added.

Legal Troubles Post Pratyusha’s Death

Pratyusha’s parents filed a complaint against Rahul after her death, leading to his arrest under charges of abetment to suicide, assault, and criminal intimidation. However, later court proceedings suggested that financial and emotional harassment from various quarters, including her family, may have contributed to her stress.



The truth behind Pratyusha’s untimely demise remains a contentious subject, with multiple narratives and accusations adding layers of complexity to an already heartbreaking story.