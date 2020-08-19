'Pray for me', says Sanjay Dutt as he leaves for hospital for cancer treatment

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt was pictured outside his Mumbai home with his wife Maanayata, sisters Priya and Namrata and other family members on Tuesday evening as he left for the hospital for cancer treatment. He will be undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai. While the actor left for the hospital, he told the paparazzi stationed outside his home to pray for him.

"Prarthana karo (pray)," Sanjay Dutt said, reports news agency PTI.

Sanjay Dutt has been diagonsed with Stage-3 lung cancer. He was expected to fly abroad. However, his initial treatment will be in Mumbai.

The 61-year-old star was hospitalised on August 10 due to breathing problems. He stayed in the hospital for two days. A couple of days later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, he didn't reveal about his ailment.

Meanwhile, after Sanjay Dutt left for hospital, Maanayata issued a statement to update about the actor. She said that Sanjay Dutt's initial treatment would continue in Mumbai and the family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the coronavirus pandemic situation eases.

Read Maanayata Dutt's full statement here:

"To all of Sanju's fans and well wishers, I can't begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years.

"Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.

"As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in.

"In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. (Sanjay Dutt's sister) Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort.

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors.

"I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.

"Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents.

"He is the heart and soul of our family.

"While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners."