RAJU SRIVASTAVA

'Raju Srivastava's brain has stopped functioning,' Sunil Pal urges fans to pray for comedian

Raju Srivastava health news: A video of Sunil Pal has surfaced online, where he is urging fans to pray for Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack a few days back.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while he was in the gym working out and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hereafter. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day. Recently, fellow comedian Sunil Pal updated fans about his health condition. 

A video of Sunil Pal has surfaced online, where he is urging fans to pray for Raju Srivastava's recovery. In the viral video, an emotional Pal seems concerned and states that Raju’s brain has stopped functioning. He urged fans to pray for his health.

Meanwhile, the artist's manager Nayan Soni told PTI earlier, "He continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit.

Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

 

