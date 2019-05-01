close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amy Jackson

Preggers Amy Jackson flaunts her baby bump, looks radiant in tangerine dress—See pic

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first baby together.

Preggers Amy Jackson flaunts her baby bump, looks radiant in tangerine dress—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning British beauty Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy sometime back on social media. The gorgeous momma-to-be attended an event recently and flaunted her baby bump in style. She rocked a tangerine dress and the preggers glow made her look beautiful.

Amy captioned the click: “What a spectacular #PronoviasFashionShow Congratulations Amandine and the entire @pronovias team.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a spectacular #PronoviasFashionShow Congratulations Amandine and the entire @pronovias team 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first baby together.

Earlier, reports were rife that the duo is planning to have a big fat Greek wedding in 2020 and that Amy is likely to make the UK her love nest after marriage. However, nothing has been announced by the couple as yet.

The drop-dead gorgeous Amy Jackson made her debut into movies with director A L Vijay's Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam in 2010. She went on to star in several hit films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

She was seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and more recently in megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'. She also acted in 'The Villain'—a Kannada venture.

Amy got fame for playing the Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW's superhero series, Supergirl.

She has not taken up any new projects and is enjoying her pregnancy.

 

Tags:
Amy JacksonAmy Jackson pregnantGeorge Panayiotouamy jackson boyfriend
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor's latest video with son Zain Kapoor is too cute to miss-Watch

Must Watch

PT3M23S

News 25: Watch 25 top news stories of the day